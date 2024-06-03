TDP, YSRCP govt failed to protect AP interests, alleges Vundavalli

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar said that it has been ten years since the division of Andhra Pradesh on June 2, and the promises of division included in the Reorganisation Act have not been fulfilled so far. He said that Polavaram, which was declared as a national project, has become impossible.

Speaking to media at Book Bank in Rajahmundry on Sunday, he lamented that both the TDP and YSRCP governments have completely failed to protect the interests of the state in the last ten years.

He demanded that whoever comes to power this time should focus on the implementation of the promises of state division and said under the resource gap caused by lack of capital, Rs 32,625 crore have to be compensated by the Centre, but only Rs 5,617 crore have come under this head.

Officially, only 48 per cent Polavaram project is completed. The Centre has stated on its website that they have to give only Rs 522 crore.

He lamented that the dam works have not started yet and the diaphragm wall is languishing in a state of being washed away. As it is a national project, the Centre has to complete it, but it has said in the Lok Sabha that the responsibility of execution has been given to the state government on its request.

But the TDP government had said earlier in the AP Assembly that the Centre had entrusted them with this responsibility. He said that the absence of official minutes or agreement in this regard raises suspicion. In 2017, the then Rajya Sabha member Dr KVP Ramachandra Rao reminded that a case was filed in Amaravati. He said that the state government has not submitted an affidavit on this yet. Vundavalli mentioned that he was also implicated in this case.

He said that no special status was given to AP and no incentives were given for industrial development on the occasion of bifurcation of the state. The total assets in Telangana have been valued at Rs 1, 42, 601 crore by 2023. Out of this, not a single rupee has been received out of the 58 per cent share that was due to AP.