TDP’s Adireddy Srinivas wins with a record majority

He beats his nearest rival and YSRCP candidate Margani Bharat Ram with a majority of 71,404 votes
Rajamahendravaram : TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance candidate Adireddy Srinivas won with the largest majority in the history of Rajamahendravaram urban constituency.
In the 2024 general elections, alliance candidate Adireddy registered a landslide victory. He beat his closest rival and YSRCP candidate Margani Bharat Ram with a margin of 71,404 votes.
Political observers say that no party has achieved such a huge majority in the past. In the 2014 election, Dr Akula Satyanarayana, who contested as a joint candidate of TDP and BJP, won with a majority of 26,377 votes against his nearest rival and YSRCP candidate Bommana Rajkumar.
In the 2019 election, Adireddy Bhavani contested the election as a TDP candidate and won against her nearest rival and YSRCP candidate Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao with a majority of 30,039 votes.
It is said that till now the leaders who won from the Rajamahendravaram Assembly constituency have registered a victory with a maximum majority of about 40,000 votes.