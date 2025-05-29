TDP's Mahanadu 2025: Massive public meeting scheduled for the day

The Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) annual Mahanadu is currently in full swing in Kadapa district, with two days of festivities already successfully concluded. The event is viewed as a major celebration by TDP leaders and activists, featuring continuous meetings that ran from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

The second day of delegate meetings, coinciding with the Pasupu festival, has wrapped up and excitement is building for the final day on Thursday, which will include a significant public meeting from 2 pm to 5 pm. TDP Chief and prominent leaders are expected to outline the achievements of the coalition government's tenure over the past year, share insights into its focus on welfare and development, and discuss future objectives.

Anticipation is high as lakhs of attendees are expected from across Andhra Pradesh for the concluding day. Large-scale meal preparations are in place, catering for up to one lakh people at the meeting venue, with an additional two lakh meal arrangements along the routes leading to Kadapa.

The second day of Mahanadu witnessed an uptick in participation compared to the first, and even more leaders, activists, supporters, and general attendees are expected for the final day. Comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure smooth traffic flow, while food provisions are adequate for everyone present. Over the past several days, Kadapa has been adorned with vibrant yellow flags and green arches, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the region.