Teachers the best guiding force for students: TTD CAO

Tirupati: Describing teachers as role models, TTD chief audit officer Sesha Shailendra stated they are the best guiding force for students and help them to achieve higher goals in their life.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 2022-23 students' council meeting at Sri Padmavati Mahila Degree and PG College as chief guest, he exhorted the students to understand the significance of Bhagavadgita, wherein role of teachers was extolled for identifying the skills and introducing society to indiv iduals.

TTD DEO Dr Bhaskar Reddy said the institute had bagged NAAC A+ recognition, which was regarded as the best educational institution in the country.

College Principal Dr K Mahadevamma said 606 students had online admission for the current academic year and urged students to utilise college infrastructure in sports, NCC, NSS for their personality development.

The students staged colourful cultural programmes on the occasion. College students' council in-charge Dr Bhuvaneswari Devi, retired Telugu department head Dr Premavati, IIC coordinator Dr Umarani, warden Dr Vidhyulata and students and faculty were present.