Team from Kerala visits fields in Eluru dist, shares its learning

Vijayawada: A team of natural farming practitioners from Kerala visited the fields in Eluru district on Wednesday to gain insights into the successful implementation of natural farming under the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) spearheaded by Govern-ment-run Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS).

The team first visited Venkatapuram in Eluru mandal, where they explored the A-Grade Model Paddy Block spanning 16 acre, cultivated with indigenous paddy seeds. The team interacted with local farmers and discussed about their experiences and benefits from adopting natural farming practices.

Subsequently, the team proceeded to Vempadu in Pedapadu mandal, where they witnessed the demonstration of the nine universal principles of APCNF through a wheel representation. Live demonstrations of bio-stimulants and botanical extracts were conducted to showcase the effectiveness of inputs in enriching soil and controlling pest and diseases. Additionally, the team visited the non-pesticidal management shop of farmer B Muralidhar, where he supplies bio-stimulants and botanical extracts to the natural farming farmers.

In Lakshmipuram of Pedavegi mandal, the team explored a 10-acre coconut orchard inter-cropped with areca nut and pepper fields, owned by Chakrapani, a dedicated natural farming practitioner.

The team also visited Ammapalem in the same mandal, where the team engaged with pre-monsoon dry sowing farmers, Seed to Seed farmers, APCNF cadres, mentors, and farmer sci-entists.

Discussions were held on field experiences of farmers along with farmer scientists and their structured course. The team also visited the innovative five-layer model farm of K Rangayya, followed by an interaction at the coconut field of Satti Babu, where banana and areca nut were cultivated as intercrops.

Krishna Rao, regional project Coordinator of RySS, Humayun from National Resource Organisation team, Thatha Rao, district project manager, agriculture officers Neeraja, Sandhya Rani and Venkatesh Satya, district point person accompanied the team.