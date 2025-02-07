Tech Sprout-2K25 conducted at Vishnu

Bhimavaram: Vice-chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society Ravichandran Rajagopal participated as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of Tech Sprout-2K25 here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that its objective is not just limited to Vishnu Institute of Technology (VIT) but aims at encouraging students from other colleges within the Vishnu campus.

Principal Dr Mangam Venu informed that Institution Innovation Council (IIC) and the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IEDC) jointly organised Tech Sprout - 2K25. Secretary of Sri Vishnu Educational Society Aditya Vissam said that the projects displayed at Tech Sprout-2K25 are highly beneficial across various domains, including social impact, environmental protection, safety, Ayurveda, herbal medicines, drones, and infant incubators.

Director of Innovation Dr Kaushik said that Tech Sprout-2K25 drew inspiration from the chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society. President of IIC and IEDC Dr VSN Narasimha Raju revealed that a total of 27 teams participated in Tech Sprout-2K25, out of which 13 teams were selected for the finals.

Vice-Principal Prof M Sri Lakshmi, the Deans, the Heads of Departments, the faculty members, non-teaching staff, and students also participated.