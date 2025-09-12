  • Menu
Telangana CM Advocates Development of Temple-Centric Ghats Along Godavari

In a review meeting held today at the Command Control Centre, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy outlined plans for enhancing the management of the Godavari Pushkara. The CM emphasised the need to develop permanent temple-centric ghats along the river, prioritising significant temples within the Godavari catchment area.

CM Reddy instructed officials to conduct field visits to temples stretching from Basara to Bhadrachalam, assessing their suitability for development. He specifically highlighted the importance of constructing permanent ghats at prominent temples, urging that those located adjacent to national highways should be given precedence.

The Chief Minister’s directive aims to create a comprehensive list of these temples in a bid to bolster tourism and spiritual engagement across the region.

