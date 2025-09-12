Live
- Backward Classes Commission expected to submit caste census report by December: Siddaramaiah
- Wanaparthy collector calls for improvement of pass percentage in junior colleges
- Rajasthan: Demolition of ‘Seven Wonders Park’ begins in Ajmer after SC order
- Great Nicobar Island project will transform region into major maritime hub: PM Modi shares column
- Smart Tips To Choose The Sweetest Guava Every Time
- Telangana CM Advocates Development of Temple-Centric Ghats Along Godavari
- ‘Frustration and moral decline’: BJP slams Congress over AI video featuring PM Modi's mother
- Kajol & Twinkle Khanna Bring Sass & Substance in New Talk Show ‘Two Much’
- 'Resolve ISL issues, introduce promotion and relegation': Armando Colaco on need of the hour in Indian football
- Why Twinkle Khanna calls Kajol ‘too much’ in a sassy promo for their talk show
Telangana CM Advocates Development of Temple-Centric Ghats Along Godavari
In a review meeting held today at the Command Control Centre, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy outlined plans for enhancing the management of...
In a review meeting held today at the Command Control Centre, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy outlined plans for enhancing the management of the Godavari Pushkara. The CM emphasised the need to develop permanent temple-centric ghats along the river, prioritising significant temples within the Godavari catchment area.
CM Reddy instructed officials to conduct field visits to temples stretching from Basara to Bhadrachalam, assessing their suitability for development. He specifically highlighted the importance of constructing permanent ghats at prominent temples, urging that those located adjacent to national highways should be given precedence.
The Chief Minister’s directive aims to create a comprehensive list of these temples in a bid to bolster tourism and spiritual engagement across the region.