Telangana High Court adjourns hearing YS Avinash's anticipatory bail petition to June 5

Telangana High Court said that the arguments on Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy anticipatory bail cannot be heard now. It said that it is not possible to give orders after hearing the arguments today and adjourned the case to June 5 due to holidays.

Meanwhile, Avinash Reddy's lawyer said there is a possibility of arresting his client and sought that the petition be heard in summer vacation court

Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy's lawyer also requested that the CBI should give orders to CBI from taking strict action for two weeks. The High Court made it clear that such orders cannot be given in the light of the Supreme Court's orders.

Avinash's lawyer asked High Court CJ Justice Ujjal Bhuyan to allow the trial in the summer vacation special court to which CJI advised them to seek permission from vacation court.