Telangana police stops AP govt. whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu from entering Pulichintala project

Andhra Pradesh government whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu, who was going to visit the Pulichintala project near Muktyala village in Jaggaiahpet mandal was stopped by the Telangana state police at the Telangana border. Samineni reached the Pulichintala project by boat on the Krishna River from Krishna district to Madipadu in Guntur district as the Telangana police did not allow him to pass through Telangana territory.



Udaya Bhanu was outraged that Telangana was illegally generating electricity at Pulichintala. He said water was being wasted due to power generation before the start of the kharif season. Udayabhanu said that water should be used as per the Bachawat tribunal.



He said that Pulichintala was built as part of the Jalayagnam when YSR was the chief minister and opined that more projects were built in Telangana. Udaya Bhanu asserted that Telangana ministers are abusing YSR which is not good and urged that KCR should also reconsider this issue.



The government whip said that a single TMC of water was wasted on Saturday alone that can cultivate 10,000 acres of land. Responding to KTR's comments over water dispute, he said that he should retrospect the words. He recalled that YS Jagan's friendly attitude towards neighbouring state

