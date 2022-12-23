Telecommunications major launches 5G services in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Vizag. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will experience high speed 5G plus network at no extra cost until the roll out becomes widespread.

Currently, operational at Dwarakanagar, Beach Road, Dabagardens, Maddilapalem, Waltair Uplands, Poorna Market, Gajuwaka junction, MVP Colony, Ramnagar, Railway station road, Tenneti Nagar and few other select locations, the telecommunications major will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

The 5G Plus will allow superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and much more. With the launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as the facility revolutionises education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.