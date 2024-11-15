  • Menu
Telugu People Foundation members call on Pawan Kalyan

Mangalagiri: Several members of the Telugu People Foundation from Tamil Nadu met Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at his camp office here on Thursday.

They informed Pawan Kalyan that sizeable numbers of Telugu people are living in Chennai, Coimbatore, Kanchi, Madurai, Chengalpat, Tiruvallur, Tiruttani and other areas settled in various professions.

They appealed to the deputy chief minister that there is a need to construct Telugu Bhavan in Chennai. The then chief minister Jayalalita agreed in principle for building the Telugu Bhavan. However, in the later days it was not taken up.

They appealed to the AP Government to take up the construction of Telugu Bhavan in Chennai.

The Foundation members apprised the deputy chief minister about the social activities and their efforts to keep Telugu language alive in Tamil Nadu.

Foundation representatives Devarakonda Raju, Prof K Srinivasa Rao, AM Manoj, Priya Sridhar, B Raghunath and others participated.

