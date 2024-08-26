Telugu people urged to preserve their language

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh took part in Telugu Mahasabha organised by the Federation of Telugu Associations of Maharashtra at Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium in Thane on Sunday



Speaking on the occasion, Minister emphasised the importance of mutual cooperation among Telugu people, regardless of where they reside.

He urged every Telugu people to preserve their language and culture in their respective regions and to uplift the pride of the Telugu community.

He lauded the Telugu community in Thane for collectively organising the event to showcase the greatness of the Telugu language, likeningit to a mother’s love.

He praised the efforts of those who have migrated to Maharashtra from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for jobs, business, and industry, in holding the annual Telugu Mahasabhas under the Federation’s banner.

Renowned lyricist and literary figure Jonnavittula Ramalingeswara Rao attended the event as a special guest. Minister Durgesh and Jonnavittula were welcomed by the Chairman of Thane Telugu Association Ramana, President Jagan Babu, educational institution head AV Gupta, Guravareddy, Satyamurthy, and others.

The event featured various cultural performances that highlighted the richness of Telugu tradition. He suggested that through mutual cooperation and unity, the Telugu community can achieve economic growth. He also said that such gatherings play a crucial role in preserving the mother tongue.

Durgesh acknowledged the efforts of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Konidela Pawan Kalyan in prioritising the development of the Telugu language.

Jonnavittula Ramalingeswara Rao also addressed the gathering, which saw a large turnout of Telugu people.

During the event, Minister Durgesh unveiled the banner of the newly formed Telangana-Andhra Pradesh-Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce & Industry under the Federation of Telugu Associations of Maharashtra. The Minister and Jonnavittula were later honoured by the FTA (Maharashtra) organisers.