Telugu Rythu terms govt claims on Rythu Bharosa 'lies'

Mangalagiri: Telugu Rythu state president Marreddy Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for 'telling lies' on the financial assistance being given by his government to farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa and PM Kisan.



Srinivasa Reddy said that the CM was now asking the farmers to celebrate Diwali in advance after his regime had diverted the funds released to the state under PM Kisan way back in August itself this year. By giving full page advertisements in media favourable to him, Jagan Mohan Reddy was only bent on misusing the government programmes for boosting his lost image but not for the well-being of farmers.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader asked how the government was making wrong claims on financial assistance distributed on Tuesday. Over Rs 2,052 crore was cited as the overall assistance under Rythu Bharosa but Rs 977 crore was already stated to have been given in August towards the 2nd tranche of Rythu Bharosa and PM Kisan. Finally, the CM claimed to have deposited Rs 1,213 crore towards the Rythu Bharosa, Sunna Vaddi and Yantra Seva.

Srinivasa Reddy asked how much was the share of the state government leaving aside the PM Kisan funds. The Centre released Rs 4,000 each for the state farmers in August itself but all this amount was used by the YSRCP government all this time. But now, Jagan was making false claims as if his government was giving all the benefits. The CM was spending crores of rupees on advertisements only to spread his lies and falsehoods, he remarked.

The TDP leader deplored that the Sunna Vaddi benefit of Rs 112 crore was given to six lakh farmers while there were 60 lakh farmers in the state. The government was not giving any subsidy on farm mechanisation. But now, the Chief Minister started cutting ribbons for farm mechanisation centres in the name of giving Rs 25.55 crore benefit to over 1,720 farmers. On the other hand, Jagan Mohan Reddy was misleading the public by saying that his regime was paying Rs 1,100 crore arrears left unpaid by the previous regime.

The Telugu Ruthy leader said that the Chandrababu Naidu government had paid Rs 631 crore loan taken during four crop seasons at that time itself. When there was a pending amount of Rs. 1,080 crore, the government changed after the elections. The TDP government paid Rs 1,700 crore under Sunna Vaddi at the rate of Rs 400 crore per year. But the Jagan government was giving just Rs 480 crore for three years put together. The YSRCP rule was just blowing its own trumpet through advertisements but doing nothing practically.

The TDP leader said Jagan pressed the button on December 26, 2020, saying Sankranti came in advance for farmers. But the amounts concerned were deposited in the farmers' accounts only in February. The state government kept the PM Kisan funds released in August. Now, the CM was trying to take credit for this benefit being given to the farmers.

Srinivasa Reddy accused the CM of deceiving the farmers even in giving input subsidies and crop insurance. The ruling party leaders were snatching away all the benefits. The government should increase assistance since the cost of cultivation per acre went up enormously. The previous regime gave Rs 20,000 input subsidy for paddy but this Chief Minister reduced it to Rs 15,000.