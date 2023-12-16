Temperatures sees a drop in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, increases cold intensity

The temperatures are dropping further in the Telugu states, causing extreme cold conditions. As a result, people are staying indoors and using campfires to keep warm. Even during the day, the temperatures remain very low, and the fog is making it difficult to see ahead on the roads. Consequently, motorists are driving with their lights on throughout the day for safety.

The officials from the Hyderabad Meteorological Department have stated that there is a possibility of the cold intensity gradually increasing in Telangana state. They predict that the cold will be more intense for the next two to three days. The Meteorological Department also mentioned that winds from the east and southeast are blowing towards Telangana, resulting in dry weather today and tomorrow.

In the agency areas of Andhra Pradesh state, people are also experiencing cold. The cold intensity has been increasing since the cyclone Michaung, particularly in Paderu of Alluri district. The dense fog has forced people to stay indoors, and motorists are using their vehicle lights even during daylight hours. The cold weather persists from dawn until 12 noon and starts again at four o'clock in the evening in the agency area.