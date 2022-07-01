Temples come under vigilance scanner

Visakhapatnam: Vigilance and Enforcement and Legal Metrology officials jointly conducted raids in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts on Thursday following complaints that several items at the shops were being sold at higher price than MRP at popular temples.

As a part of it, the officials conducted surprise checks in the shops at Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam and Anakapalli Nookambika Devasthanam.

During the raids, the officials noticed that many shopkeepers were selling at higher prices than the MRP, particularly soft drinks and water bottles.

Vigilance Enforcement DSP A Narasimha Murthy along with the staff conducted inspections at Simhachalam uphill and downhill. About 19 cases were registered against 16 shops at Simhachalam hill alone.Speaking on the occasion, the DSP said these inspections were conducted based on the complaint that the shop owners were charging high prices on soft drinks.

Additional SP Swaroop Rani said a total of 40 shops were inspected and 29 cases were registered in two districts.