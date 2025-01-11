Temples see huge rush on Ekadasi

Vizianagaram: On the occasion of Mukkoti Ekadasi, thousands of devotees visited Vaishnava temples across the district on Friday. The temple managements made elaborate arrangements for the rush of devotees. SriVenkateswara temple at Balaji Nagar, SVN Nagar and Sri Kshetram at Vuda colony witnessed huge rush with devotees thronging them right from the early hours of Friday. Devotees with their families started visiting the temples from 5 am and the rush continues till 12 pm. Huge queue lines were seen at the temples.

They temples were decorated with flowers and illuminated. Seven arches also were erected at SVN Nagar temple through which devotees passed through and have darshan of Venkateswara Swamy.

Temples also arranged annadanam for devotees. Temple priests said that Ekadasi is an auspicious day and a very good opportunity to people to have darshan of deities on the day.