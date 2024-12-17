Tender process to be completed within 4 months

Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana assured that the State government will solve the problems of Ama-ravati farmers very soon.

He said Amaravati Master Plan will be implemented as an-nounced earlier. The Minister inaugurated a free health camp set up under the aegis of Madala Govardhan Rao Charitable Trust at Neerukonda village on Monday and ap-preciated the trust for conducting free medical camps for poor.

Speaking on this occasion, he pointed out that the State government was extending free medical services to the poor under the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust in the corporate hospitals. The previous TDP government had taken steps to set up AIIMS in Mangalagiri.

He said the NDA government will give house site pattas to the farmers at their own places.

The Minister further said residences of the officials will be ready within nine months and pointed out that the APCR-DA has already given its nod to call tenders for the devel-opment of state capital Amaravati.

He said the tender process for Amaravati development will be completed within four months. The execution of works will be completed within nine months.

Narayana said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had instructed to set up a huge statue of TDP founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao at Neerukonda and add-ed that the process for setting up the statue will begin soon.

Narayana lambasted the previous YSRCP government for neglecting the State capital Amaravati and not clearing bills to the contractors.