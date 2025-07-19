Live
Tenders invited for IRR phase-3 works
Guntur: UnionMinister of State for Rural Development, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the construction of the Inner Ring Road phase-3 was a key step toward Guntur’s urban development.
It may be mentioned here that the CRDA has recently approved the Rs 48 crore project, and now, an official e-procurement tender notification has been released. Speaking on this occasion, he said the tender submission process began on July 18 and continued up to August 1 and added that once completed, this long-pending road segment will connect JKC College Road (Swarnabharathi Nagar) to Pedapalakaluru Road.
He said this road will be particularly crucial in diverting traffic from Palnadu towards Guntur city.
