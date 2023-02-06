  • Menu
Tension grips in Machilipatnam as police stops TDP protests, RSI injured

Highlights

TDP leader and former minister Kollu Ravindra arrested by the police after he along with Konakalla Ballaiah launched a protest against the allotment of government land to the YSRCP Party Office in Machilipatnam.

The police who obstructed the protest taken Kollu Ravindra and Ballaiah into custody and shifted them to Gudur.

However, the TDP leaders and activists revolted against the police and attacked them, which resulted in a RSI fell unconscious. The traffic at Machilipatnam Lakshmi theatre Centre disrupted due to this incident.

