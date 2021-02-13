X
Tension grips Pesaravai as YSRCP, TDP leaders clash

Tense situation prevailed at Pesaravai village in Gadivemula mandal of Panyam constituency with the voters of YSRCP and TDP indulged in a scuffle on Saturday.

Kurnool: Tense situation prevailed at Pesaravai village in Gadivemula mandal of Panyam constituency with the voters of YSRCP and TDP indulged in a scuffle on Saturday. According to information, an elderly woman, a resident of Pesaravai village happened to go to the polling centre to cast her vote. In the meantime, the voters of ruling YSRC and TDP intercepted her and said they will assist her up to the polling station. Regarding taking the elderly woman up to the polling centre, both the YSRCP and TDP men indulged in argument and that in no time resulted in scuffle. High tension prevailed at the village for some time. However, the police brought the situation under control. The Gadivemula cops, based on the complaints lodged by the two partymen, filed cases and taken up investigation.

Pesaravai is one among the other 16-gram panchayats in Gadivemula mandal of Panyam constituency, where polling is going on. Meanwhile the Banaganapalle police house arrested the former Banaganapalle TDP MLA B C Janardhan Reddy. Reasons behind the house arrest of the former MLA was not revealed.

