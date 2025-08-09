Tera Tezi observed at Cumbum Tank Bund

Giddalur: About 8,000 people from the Muslim community from the erstwhile Prakasam, Nellore, Guntur, Krishna, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantapur districts in Andhra Pradesh and Mahaboob Nagar and Hyderabad areas in Telangana reached the Cumbum tank bund on Friday to celebrate Tera Tezi, a community festival to mark the 13th day of the Safar month.

Safar is the month that is considered inauspicious by some Muslims according to their tradition. It is said that the Prophet Mohammed suffered illness in the first 12 days of the Safar month and recovered on the 13th day. So, the Muslims do not celebrate any events of joy and fun in those 12 days. Since the first day of the Safar, after seeing the crescent moon, the newlyweds also will not face each other for 12 days. On the 13th day, all of the family members gather at the tank bund and dispose of the garlands used in the marriage and celebrate the day together.

The Cumbum tank, which is the second largest in Asia, is the place for the Tera Tezi celebration in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Muslim group spent time at the tank until they saw the moon. Theyoffered prayers for the crops and water at the Deenashahvali Dargah and promised to come again the following year once their wishes came true. The Dargah management, Lions Club and members of other local voluntary organisations arranged water, orange juice, and buttermilk for the people.