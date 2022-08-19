Textile park proposals yet to see light of day

Anantapur: Thousands of workers, particularly the women, are working in private garment companies in Bengaluru while the much-promised textile parks in Pamidi, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Dharmavaram are yet to become a reality. The textile parks constructed at Pamidi and Rayadurg are in a dilapidated state.

The equipment and machinery are useless as there is no coating and painting. Both the State and Central governments are responsible for the negligence towards weavers and handloom industry for decades. The district has a great potential for emerging as textile hub and brighter prospects for employment generation, if the present YSRCP government applied its mind on the development of textile parks it will be a good initiative.

Artisans and weavers are the third largest segment in the district. The textile and apparel parks being developed by the state government to help weavers and artisans who are dependent on them, remains incomplete. No units were established in two textile parks as of date and the only unit started in Rayadurg of Anantapur district remains idle. The establishment of textile and apparel parks were intended to increase employment and export of textiles/apparels.

However, there were delays ranging from 23 to 180 months in establishment of parks due to improper selection of site, delay in transfer of lands to Department of Handlooms and Textiles, non-completion of infrastructure facilities and amenities. According to CAG, it resulted in significant non-achievement of objectives of the parks as envisaged.

There was 24 to 100 per cent shortfall in setting up of units in these parks while the shortfall in employment generation ranged from 74 to 100 per cent. Government should focus on expanding the skills of the artisans and working on developing other less intricate products and keep weaving tradition alive.

From 2002-03, efforts were on to develop textile and apparel parks, some export-oriented and some integrated parks with domestic market in focus. BIACPL and VAEP had received Central government assistance under Scheme for Integrated Textile Park (SITP) and Apparel Parks for Exports Scheme (APES) respectively.