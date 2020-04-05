Thank you Jagan Ji, PM Modi thanks AP CM for supporting fight on Coronavirus

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of lighting the lamps, candles and etc for 9 minutes on April 5 as a sign of unity to struggle against the coronavirus, the prominent figures from the cinema, political and business sectors, the Chief Ministers of various states including Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have welcomed the proposal of prime minister to switch of lights and light up Diyas to express unity.

In this context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Andhra Pradesh P Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for supporting the Prime Minister. He tweeted this on Sunday morning by writing, "Thank you YS Jagan Ji, This support is extremely valuable and will further the spirit of togetherness!, "

Thank you @ysjagan Ji. This support is extremely valuable and will further the spirit of togetherness! #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/QSUnRLTd97 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan has expressed his solidarity to the Prime Minister Modi's call by tweeting, "For 9 mins tomorrow at 9PM, I urge everyone in Andhra Pradesh to ignite a spark of hope; to cast away the darkness looming over us with the infinite power of light. Together we will emerge out of the COVID-19 pandemic stronger, more resilient & united."





For 9 mins tomorrow at 9PM, I urge everyone in Andhra Pradesh to ignite a spark of hope; to cast away the darkness looming over us with the infinite power of light. Together we will emerge out of the #COVID19Pandemic stronger, more resilient & united. @narendramodi — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 4, 2020



