The APSRTC has received a good response from the passengers during Dussehra season with the government not increasing the fares. It is learned that a total of 1.84 lakh people travelled in 4,500 specially services with an occupancy rate of 80 percent, and amassed income of Rs.4.42 crores registering a new record. Going into the details, RTC has been charging high fares during the Dussehra season for a decade increasing 50 percent over regular tickets thinking that this would help the loss-making RTC.



However, after CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy merged RTC with the government, the government is bearing the cost of employees' salaries. Due to the impact of Corona, the services have been run less for two years. For the first time, RTC has decided not to charge high charges during the Dussehra season this year and set up special buses keeping in mind the rush of passengers.



The government has run 2,206 special services from September 25 to Dussehra with regular fares and received good response from the passengers. Going by the past records, the RTC has received on Ra. 2.10 crore despite hike of charges by 150 percent. Taking encouragement from latest numbers, RTC is preparing to run 2,400 special buses till the 10th.