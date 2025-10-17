‘The Great Vizag Shopping Festival’ commences

Visakhapatnam: GST 2.0 will be a game changer to achieve the goals of ‘Swarna Andhra’ vision set by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said district collector MN Harendhira Prasad.

Expressing hope that the GST reforms would help India emerge as the third largest economy, the collector said the reduction of GST from four slabs to two is an effective outcome.

Speaking after the inauguration of ‘The Great Vizag Shopping Festival’ at the AU Engineering College grounds on Thursday conducted as part of the awareness drive carried out on ‘Super GST, Super Savings’, the Collector said that the exhibition cum sale is being organised with an aim to inform the public about the benefits of the new GST reforms.

The collector, who visited 66 stalls set up as part of the fair, interacted with the organisers. He enquired about the features of the products displayed at the counters.

Offering entertainment to the visitors, cultural performances were presented at the grounds. The exhibition will continue at the venue till October 19 from 10 am to 10 pm.

Earlier, a rally to build awareness about the new GST reforms was held from the Collectorate to the AU Engineering College grounds.