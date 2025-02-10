Thousands Flock to Kammasigadam Temple for Goddess Mahalakshmi Jatara

SRIKAKULAM: Over one lakh devotees gathered at the Kammasigadam temple near Ranasthalam village in Srikakulam district on Sunday, marking the conclusion of the three-day annual jatara (fete) dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi.

The festival, deeply rooted in local tradition, is celebrated with greater enthusiasm in the region than even Sankranti. Many devotees, including those living far from home, make it a point to return for the occasion, reinforcing cultural and familial ties.

Among those who offered prayers were BJP State President D. Purandeswari, Etcherla MLA N. Eswara Rao, industrialist and philanthropist Sura Srinivasa Rao, and several other dignitaries. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Purandeswari emphasized the importance of local festivals in Indian tradition, stating that they play a vital role in fostering social unity and strengthening cultural heritage.

The jatara witnessed vibrant rituals, devotional fervor, and community gatherings, making it a significant event in the spiritual calendar of Srikakulam district.