Thousands of devotees thronged to Vishnu temples

Kadapa: Thousands of devotees thronged to the Vishnu temples and had a darshan of Lord through Vaikunta (Uttara) dwaram on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi in the district on Monday.

Temples like Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Vontimitta, Venkateswara Swamy temple Devuni Kadapa(Kadapa city), Chennakesava Swamy temple Pushpagiri, Ammavari Sala Proddaturu etc reverberated with Govindanamasmaranam with the devotees in large numbers performed special poojas since wee hours. Devotees were seen standing in long lines for having darshan of Lord since wee hours,

In a TTD run Vontimitta the Lord Kodanda Rama Swamy along with seeing the gave darshan from 5 am to 6 am through Uttara Dwara darsana, while in Devuni Kadapa lord Venkateswara Swamy had given darshan to the devotees in the wee hours. In Proddaturu at Ammavari Sala(Vishnu temple), a special decoration was performed to the deities and Chenna Kesava Swamy in Pushpagiri on the occasion of Mukkoti Ekadasi.