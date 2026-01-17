Thousands take part in Prabhala Utsavam

Rajamahendravaram: Sankranti Prabhala Utsavam was held in a grand manner across Konaseema district, drawing large crowds from various parts of Godavari region. Thousands of devotees gathered at Jaggannathota to witness the Prabhala festival, which has a history spanning 476 years.

As many as 11 Ekadasa Rudra Prabhalu from Ambajipeta, Ainavilli and Amalapuram rural mandals of Konaseema district were brought to Jaggannathota. The festival, regarded as a symbol of the region’s rich cultural heritage, has been recognised by the government as a State festival. Every year, the Prabhalu are ceremonially displayed from morning till evening on Kanuma day, during which devotees offer special worship. Later, the Prabhalu are taken back to their respective villages.

One of the major attractions was Gangalakurru and Gangalakurru Agraharam Prabhalu, each weighing several tonnes. Youth from the respective villages carried these Prabhalu on their shoulders while crossing the upper Kaushika river and brought them to Jaggannathota, a sight that drew massive crowds. The remaining Prabhalu were transported by road.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the festival, with over 300 police personnel deployed. Surveillance was carried out using drone cameras to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Fireworks were also set off at several places as part of the celebrations.

In view of the Prabhalu festival, RTC buses were operated on diverted routes on Thursday and Friday to manage traffic and facilitate the movement of devotees.