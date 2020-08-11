Three accused in Swarna Palace fire accident in Vijayawada remanded for 14 days

Vijayawada: The three accused arrested in the Swarna Palace fire incident were produced before a judge by the police. Hospital Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dr Kodali Rajagopala Rao, in charge of the Swarna Palace COVID care center, hospital, doctor K Sudarshan GM, Covid Care Center Coordinating Manager Venkatesh Pallepotu were imposed a 14-day remand. The accused were shifted to Machilipatnam Special Sub Jail by the police.

The fire at the private covid Care Center at Hotel Swarna Palace was caused by negligence on the part of the management and lack of minimum security measures, officials said. On Monday, three special teams comprising officers and police conducted inspections at Ramesh hospitals, including Swarna Palace. According to the municipal guidelines, the inspection teams found irregularities in the construction of the building, overcrowding of patients, collection of fees in lakhs of rupees, etc.

In the ghastly fire mishap at Vijayawada covid centre, ten members were deceased and 21 succumbed to injuries who are claimed to be stable and the government has constituted the committees to probe in the incident. The committee will submit its report in two days. Meanwhile, the government is contemplating to hold a drive to check the facilities at covid centres in the state after committee report.