Three arrested in fire accident case at Coronavirus facility centre in Vijayawada

The police have arrested three people in connection with the fire accident at Swarna Palace fire in Vijayawada. Ramesh Hospital Chief Operating Officer Kodali Rajagopala Rao along with General Manager Kurapati Sudarshan and Night Manager Pallabothu Venkatesh were arrested by the police on Monday. Police have seized the contract documents owned by Ramesh Hospital with the hotel managers. It is learned that a fire broke out at the private COVID Care Center in Swarna Palace, which is owned by Ramesh Hospital, on Sunday morning. Ten people were killed in the accident. The city police commissioner's office said in a statement that they were arrested following a complaint lodged by Vijayawada Central tehsildar Jayashree over the Swarna Palace fire. She lodged a complaint at the Governor's Peta Police Station.

Meanwhile, a committee headed by Joint Collector Shiv Shankar on Monday inspected the Swarna Palace where the fire broke out. Committee members Dhyanchand, Geeta Bai Udaya Bhaskar and Ramesh Babu inspected the 3 floors where the accident took place. Joint Collector Shiv Shankar said the inquiry was being conducted. Committee official said, they are investigating the incident assured of submitting the report to the government after the inquiry.

However, the committee members found that covid Hospital was operating in Swarna Palace without any permits affiliated. It has been revealed that Swarna Palace with a capacity of 20 beds has been unofficially converted into covid Hospital. The reasons for the accident will be clarified after the reports of two government-appointed committees would submit the report.