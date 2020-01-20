Three capital: Government announces incentives to farmers in capital region

Amaravati: Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday announced various incentives for the farmers who gave their land for capital construction. Introducing the High Power Committee recommendation in the assembly, the minister said that the government would continue the agreements with farmers.

The tenant farmers would be given tenant amount of for fifteen years as against the earlier ten years. The pension amount would be enhanced to Rs 5000. The farmers would be given 1000 sq yards residential plot and 200 sq yards commercial plots per every acre.

The state government earlier this morning introduced the CRDA amendment bill and the decentralisation of the development bill in the house by ministers. The ministers addressed the assembly and told the government's idea on the capital and development.