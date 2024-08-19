Three children die due to food poisoning

Anakapalli: Three children died after consuming food at Kotauratla mandal in Anakapalli district. The children were the inmates of a home run by a religious organisation in the district.



There are about 86 children residing in the orphanage. Of them, 27 were said to be affected due to food poisoning. Three died on Monday, including two girls and a boy. Sradha and Bhavani belonging to Chintapalli mandal, Jashua from Koyyuru mandal.

Four of the inmates were shifted to King George Hospital, while seven of them were getting treated in Narsipatnam Area hospital. Few more were shifted to Koyyuru, Paderu and Chintapalli government hospitals.

The incident happened after they consumed biryani in the hostel on Sunday night. Their condition started deteriorating on Monday. Some of the children's parents and relatives came to the home and took the children with them.

Thore residing in the orphanage are studying from Classes I to V.

Anakapalli DEO and RDO Jayaram said that the children were shifted to various hospitals and treatment was provided to them.

Expressing concern over the affected children, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh enquired about the incident and instructed the officials concerned to provide quality treatment to the children.