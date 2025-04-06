Three children drown in Krishna River in Avanigadda

A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Kothapet village of Avanigadda mandal on Sunday, coinciding with the festivities of Sri Rama Navami, as three young boys tragically drowned in the Krishna River. The victims, identified as Matthi Vardhan (16), Matthi Kiran (15), and Matthi Dorababu (15), were on a seemingly innocent outing that turned fatal.

The incident occurred when the boys, hailing from Modumudi village, decided to take a swim in the river to celebrate the festival. Nonetheless, they were without adult supervision and ventured into the water, unaware of the dangers that awaited them. Reports indicate that the boys were not proficient swimmers and misjudged the river's depth, leading to the unfortunate accident.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing frantic screams from the children as they struggled in the water. Despite the efforts of local residents who rushed to help, the situation escalated quickly, prompting them to contact the police for assistance. Law enforcement arrived promptly and initiated a search operation to locate the boys, enlisting the help of local swimmers.

After a challenging search, the body of Matthi Kiran was recovered and taken to the Avanigadda Government Hospital for postmortem examinations. Efforts are still ongoing to locate Matthi Vardhan and Matthi Dorababu, who remain missing. The grief-stricken families of the boys have gathered at the scene, overcome with sorrow as they await further news.