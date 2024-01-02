Three dead after a bike collided with Bolero in Prakasam district on New Year

In a tragic incident, three people dead in an accidents on New Year Day in Prakasam district.

According to the details, Nallabotula Pawan Kalyan, Pikkili Rahul, and Gujjula Srinivasulu, who were friends from Papaipalle in Prakashan district's Bestawaripet mandal, were riding on a motorcycle towards Giddalur at three o'clock in the morning on Monday.

Unfortunately, a collision occurred between their motorcycle and a Bolero (luggage truck) traveling from Giddalur towards Kambham on the Ongole-Nandyal highway near Chetticharla bus stand in Bestawaripet mandal leaving trio die on the spot

The local authorities, including Bastawaripet SI B. Narasimha Rao examined the accident and bodies were then shifted to Cumbham Government Hospital for postmortem examination.