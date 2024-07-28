Three dead and eight injured after a tractor overturns in Bapatla

In a road accident in Yazali of Karlapalem mandal of Bapatla, three dead and eight injured after a tractor overturns. The incident occurred while a group from Gattuvari Palem village of Shigamta Mandal was on their way to harvest kondapaturu trees.



It is learned that the tractor overturned while attempting to avoid an oncoming RTC bus near Yazali ZP High School. The impact was severe, leading to the immediate fatalities of Gattu Koteswara Rao (65), Gaddam Shivanagulu (60), and Gaddam Lakshmi (40), all of whom died at the scene.

The police responded promptly, and the injured were transported to Bapatla Regional Hospital via 108 vehicle for urgent medical attention. The local community is mourning the loss of the deceased, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.