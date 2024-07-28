  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Three dead and eight injured after a tractor overturns in Bapatla

Three dead and eight injured after a tractor overturns in Bapatla
x
Highlights

In a road accident in Yazali of Karlapalem mandal of Bapatla, three dead and eight injured after a tractor overturns.

In a road accident in Yazali of Karlapalem mandal of Bapatla, three dead and eight injured after a tractor overturns. The incident occurred while a group from Gattuvari Palem village of Shigamta Mandal was on their way to harvest kondapaturu trees.

It is learned that the tractor overturned while attempting to avoid an oncoming RTC bus near Yazali ZP High School. The impact was severe, leading to the immediate fatalities of Gattu Koteswara Rao (65), Gaddam Shivanagulu (60), and Gaddam Lakshmi (40), all of whom died at the scene.

The police responded promptly, and the injured were transported to Bapatla Regional Hospital via 108 vehicle for urgent medical attention. The local community is mourning the loss of the deceased, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X