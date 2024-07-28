Live
- ‘Jewel Thief’ teaser and audio get a grand launch
- Dulquer Salmaan’snext telugu film ‘Aakasam Lo Oka Tara’unveiled
- Arjun’s first look from Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ adds anticipation
- Anupama dazzles in body-hugging outfit
- ‘A Journey to Kashi’now streaming on Amazon Prime rental
- BRCA gene mutations pose breast cancer risk even among men
- Mamata Banerjee’s mike-off charge ‘completely false’: FM Sitharaman
- Centre’s big push for electric vehicle adoption, manufacturing continues
- Paris Olympics: Arjun Babuta qualifies for men's 10m Air Rifle final, Sandeep Singh fails to advance
- Giant Fish Weighing Over 1.5 Ton Caught by Machilipatnam Fishermen
Just In
Three dead and eight injured after a tractor overturns in Bapatla
In a road accident in Yazali of Karlapalem mandal of Bapatla, three dead and eight injured after a tractor overturns.
In a road accident in Yazali of Karlapalem mandal of Bapatla, three dead and eight injured after a tractor overturns. The incident occurred while a group from Gattuvari Palem village of Shigamta Mandal was on their way to harvest kondapaturu trees.
It is learned that the tractor overturned while attempting to avoid an oncoming RTC bus near Yazali ZP High School. The impact was severe, leading to the immediate fatalities of Gattu Koteswara Rao (65), Gaddam Shivanagulu (60), and Gaddam Lakshmi (40), all of whom died at the scene.
The police responded promptly, and the injured were transported to Bapatla Regional Hospital via 108 vehicle for urgent medical attention. The local community is mourning the loss of the deceased, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.