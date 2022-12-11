Three dead in couple of road accidents in Chittoor and Krishna district

A road accident took place in the Chittoor district on Sunday morning where a couple died in a road incident after a car rams into them at Timmireddypalli, Puthalapattu Mandal. Going into the details, while the husband and wife were walking to the bus stop to visit Kanipaka Swami, a car traveling from Peeleru towards Chittoor came at a high speed and hit the husband and wife leaving both of them die on the spot in this incident.



The deceased have been identified as Chengal Reddy and Kasthuri of Timmireddypalli. On receiving the information, the Puthalapattu police reached the spot and registered a case.



In another road accident took place in Bapulapadu mandal of the Krishna district on Sunday morning, a car going from Hyderabad to Kakinada lost control and hit the culvert resulting in a death of an old woman on the spot and another person seriously injured whose condition is said to be critical.



The incident happened when five people are going to Kakinada in the car. The police reached the spot, registered a case and started investigation.