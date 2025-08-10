Three devotees rescued from Penna river after being trapped in Kadapa

Three devotees, Govardhan Reddy, Ramalakshmamma, and Obulamma, were rescued by emergency services after becoming trapped in the Penna River in Prodduturu, YSR Kadapa District. The trio, who reside in Rajarajeshwari Apartment, had been participating in Kanyatheertham festivities during Purnima and were en route back home via Sunnapurallapalle in the early hours when disaster struck.

Following heavy rainfall, water was released from the Mylavaram reservoir, causing the river's flow to increase significantly. As a result, a stretch of road between Danavulapadu and Sunnapurallapalle in Jammalamadugu Mandal was washed away, leaving the three individuals stranded in their vehicle amidst the rising waters.

Bhupesh Reddy, TDP in-charge for Jammalamadugu, was alerted to the situation and promptly contacted the fire brigade. Emergency personnel swiftly arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the stranded devotees, ensuring their safe return.