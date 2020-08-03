Three die after consuming sanitiser to get high in Kadapa district

Kadapa: Three people died and another seven were battling with life after they consumed sanitizer. This tragic incident was reportedly occurred around 11:30 PM on sunday. The deceased were identified as Obulesu(35), Chennakesavulu (40), Bheemaiah (37) of Pendlimarri mandal.

According to the sources, ten people went to a garden located outskirts of mandal headquarters and consumed sanitizers. However it came into the light midnight as the villagers immediately shifted them to the local private hospital later Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences(RIMS) among them three were dead remaining the condition of seven stated to be critical. Meanwhile, it is learnt to have family members of the deceased performed last rites in the village by the way of hiding facts.

However the police who reached the village in the morning (Monday) investigating the incident. It is said they did not registered any case over the incident by saying only it will be registered after receiving postmortem report.