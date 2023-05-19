Live
Three electrocuted to death while cleaning water tank in Chittoor
A tragic incident took place in Pedda Kondamari of Chaudepalli mandal in Chittoor district where three people lost their lives due to electric shock while cleaning water tank. The deceased have been identified as Ramana, Muniraja and Ravi.
It seems that the accident happened when the motor wire broke and fell into the tank.
The family members said that the three were rushed to the hospital and the doctors declared them dead. Seeing those who had become dismembered, they wept.
