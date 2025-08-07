Three killed in gas cylinder explosion in Vizag fishing harbour

A devastating gas cylinder explosion near Visakhapatnam's fishing harbour has resulted in the death of three individuals and left three others seriously injured. The blast occurred in a scrap shop, where a welding cylinder malfunctioned, scattering the bodies across the vicinity and causing severe mutilation that rendered them unrecognisable.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene following reports of the incident. The City Police Commissioner, Shankhabrata Bagchi, visited the injured at the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam, where he engaged with Superintendent Dr. Vani and other medical staff. The Commissioner urged them to take comprehensive measures to ensure that the injured receive the best possible care.

The community is in shock as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the explosion are underway