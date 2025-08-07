Live
- Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 profit falls 19 pc to Rs 124 cr
- LIC profit rises 5 pc to Rs 10,987 crore in Jun qtr
- Three killed in gas cylinder explosion in Vizag fishing harbour
- Elderly woman killed in house collapse due to rain in Jhansi
- LS told no major civic infrastructure issues in Gurugram, except waterlogging during heavy rains
- Highway Infrastructure IPO huge hit among investors; subscribed 300.61 times
- US applications for jobless benefits rise modestly, but remain in range considered healthy
- Celebrate the festival of Rakhi with the Raksha Bandhan Store on Amazon.in
- Aluminium extrusion sector gains momentum in South India
- HCLTech receives recognition in six Gartner Voice of the Customer reports across IT services markets
Three killed in gas cylinder explosion in Vizag fishing harbour
A devastating gas cylinder explosion near Visakhapatnam's fishing harbour has resulted in the death of three individuals and left three others seriously injured. The blast occurred in a scrap shop, where a welding cylinder malfunctioned, scattering the bodies across the vicinity and causing severe mutilation that rendered them unrecognisable.
Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene following reports of the incident. The City Police Commissioner, Shankhabrata Bagchi, visited the injured at the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam, where he engaged with Superintendent Dr. Vani and other medical staff. The Commissioner urged them to take comprehensive measures to ensure that the injured receive the best possible care.
The community is in shock as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the explosion are underway