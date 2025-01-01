Live
- Komaram Bheem: Forest Officials Capture c That Terrorized Villages
- Government Plans Metro Expansion in Hyderabad North City
- M&M 11th most valuable automobile manufacturer in world: Anand Mahindra
- Allegations politically motivated: Siddaramaiah on calls for Priyank Kharge's resignation
- Indian stock market ends on positive note on the first day of 2025
- Cheers! Kerala tipplers gulp down liquor worth Rs 108 crore on New Year's Eve
- UPI transactions value up 8 pc to Rs 23.25 lakh cr in Dec, surges 35 pc in 2024
- A youthful poster from ‘RAPO22’ gets unveiled
- Nani as Arjun Sarkar from ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’ looks raw & rugged
- All set for ‘HHVM’ first song release
Just In
Three killed in lorry and bike collision in Bapatla
Highlights
A devastating road accident occurred on National Highway No. 16 near Degaramudi in the Martur mandal, resulting in the deaths of three individuals riding a motorcycle. The incident took place when their bike was struck by a lorry.
A devastating road accident occurred on National Highway No. 16 near Degaramudi in the Martur mandal, resulting in the deaths of three individuals riding a motorcycle. The incident took place when their bike was struck by a lorry.
Authorities promptly arrived at the scene to gather details and manage the situation. Following the accident, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.
The identities of the victims are yet to be confirmed, and further updates are expected as the investigation unfolds. Local residents are mourning the loss, urging for increased road safety measures in the area.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS