Three killed in lorry and bike collision in Bapatla

A devastating road accident occurred on National Highway No. 16 near Degaramudi in the Martur mandal, resulting in the deaths of three individuals riding a motorcycle. The incident took place when their bike was struck by a lorry.

Authorities promptly arrived at the scene to gather details and manage the situation. Following the accident, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

The identities of the victims are yet to be confirmed, and further updates are expected as the investigation unfolds. Local residents are mourning the loss, urging for increased road safety measures in the area.