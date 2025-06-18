Three Maoists killed in Maredumilli forest encounter in Alluri district

In the early hours of Wednesday, a significant confrontation occurred in the Maredumilli forests, resulting in heavy losses for the Maoists. The encounter, part of a Greyhounds operation, led to the deaths of Maoist Central Committee member Uday and Zonal Committee member Aruna, with reports indicating that another Maoist was also killed. Following the gunfight, the remaining Maoists fled the scene.

In the aftermath, Greyhounds forces are actively combing the Maredumilli forests after receiving intelligence suggesting additional Maoist presence in the area. Both Uday and Aruna were subject to outstanding rewards for information leading to their capture.

The Maoist Party Central Committee has experienced a significant decline in membership; it originally boasted 42 members upon its formation 21 years ago. This figure has dwindled due to encounters and voluntary surrenders, with four fatalities reported in encounters just this year. Notably, 11 of the remaining 16 members are of Telugu origin. Intelligence sources are currently assessing candidates for the position of Chief Secretary in light of these developments.