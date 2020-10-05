Three members of a family found dead under mysterious circumstances in Krishna district

The suspicious death of three members of the same family in the Vissannapeta suburb has become a sensation in Krishna district. The matter came to light after locals informed police that they found three bodies in the bushes of trees on Monday morning. Police have identified the deceased as the tribes belonging to the Kotha Eedara village.

The deceased were identified as Pelluri Chinnaswamy (36), wife Tirupatamma (25) and daughter Meenakshi (11) while the Locals also said they are the tribes who sells plastic goods on the streets. Visannapeta and Reddigudem police reached the spot and registered the case as suspicious deaths and an investigation has been launched. The police said that the investigation would reveal whether it is a murder or a suicide.

Meanwhile, sandals, iron rods and blood stains were found in a mango orchard in Madhavaram suburb of Reddigudem zone. The police suspect that the victims were murdered in Madhavaram mango orchard and were dropped in Vissannapeta canal bridge.