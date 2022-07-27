Three persons died on the spot and three more grievously hurt in road accident

Kurnool: In a ghastly road accident three persons died on the spot and three more were severely hurt. The injured were immediately rushed to government general hospital. The deceased have been identified as Ganesh, Rudra and Somasekhar. The deceased and injured are known to be residents of Anantapur district. The incident took place at the outer ring road in Kurnool Town outskirts on Wednesday early hours.

According to information the deceased and the injured were going to their native, Anantapur in a car. When the car reached the outer ring road a lorry from the opposite side hit with high speed. In the incident three persons died on the spot. After the incident the lorry driver fled the scene.

The Taluka police on learning about the incident rushed to the spot and shifted the deceased and injured to Kurnool government general hospital. The police after registering a case under relevant section have tekan up investigation. More information is yet to revea by the police.