Three spurious liquor units busted, 14 arrested

Amalapuram: In a major operation to curb the menace of illicit liquor, Andhra Pradesh Excise Department officials busted three spurious liquor manufacturing and distribution networks across Konaseema, West Godavari, and Anakapalli districts. The raids were conducted under the guidance of Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena and the supervision of Commissioner Nishant Kumar and Enforcement Director Rahuldev Sharma.

In the first operation, officials from Amalapuram and Kakinada carried out a joint raid at Komaragiripatnam village in Allavaram mandal, Konaseema district. A large-scale illegal liquor manufacturing unit was found operating with 1,065 litres of spirit, 125 PET bottles labelled as ‘AC Black’, sealing machinery, fake caps, labels, and caramel used for liquor production. Eight persons, including Neredumilli Subrahmanyam and Chavvakula Premkumar alias Babloo, were arrested at the scene.

Based on leads from the Konaseema raid, another unit was traced to Palakol in the West Godavari district. This facility was engaged in bottling spurious liquor using rectified spirit, glycerine, caramel, and artificial flavours. Two accused Puli Roshani Sheetal and Borra Satya Apparao were apprehended during the raid.

In a third operation, officials uncovered a distribution network in Payakaraopeta, Anakapalli district. The seizures included 1,247 counterfeit nip bottles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and packaging material. Four suspects were taken into custody.

Authorities are now investigating the source of raw materials, machinery, and fake branding used in the production of spurious liquor. Efforts are on to track down the remaining members of the racket and dismantle the entire illegal supply chain.