Three students attempt suicide near Anantapur bus stand

Anantapur: In an incident, three girl students have attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills near Anantapur bus stand. The locals who noticed the students approached near them and inquired what has happened.

Where the students said that they have swallowed sleeping pills and went unconscious. Immediately, they were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors offered them treatment and now the condition is said to be out of the danger.

The three students belong to Dharmavaram. When asked about the reason for their suicide attempt, the students said that they have borrowed Rs 20,000 from a person, as they failed to repay the amount, he started to harass them. On the incident, the police registered a case, passed on the information to the victim's parents and investigating further.