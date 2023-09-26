  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Three went missing in the tank, one body retrieved

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

Narasaraopet: Three workers working in a spinning mill went to the Ganesh idol immersion program at Ganapavaram village of Nadendla Mandal of Palnadu...

Narasaraopet: Three workers working in a spinning mill went to the Ganesh idol immersion program at Ganapavaram village of Nadendla Mandal of Palnadu district on Monday midnight. They went Missing in the canal. This information came to light on Tuesday morning.

After the immersion of Ganesh's idol in the irrigation tank, they went into the tank to take a bath and accidentally they fell into the tank and went missing. The police pressed swimmers to trace their bodies. They retrieved one body and searched for the bodies of the remaining two persons who went missing in the canal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X