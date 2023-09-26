Live
- World Pharmacist Day celebrated
- UPI usage set to rise in festive shopping
- Knee Surgery for Mere 67 Rupees Under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Yojana
- Sugar minister apologised for statement on farmers suicides
- Police breaks Paritala Sunitha hunger strike, shifts to hospital in Anantapur
- S&P holds 6% growth forecast for FY24
- Kejriwal recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh's dedication on his 91st birthday
- Agri-tech startups suffer 45% fall in investments
- Indian Oil unveils first hydrogen bus
- KTR lays stone for five bridges across Musi
Just In
Three went missing in the tank, one body retrieved
Highlights
Narasaraopet: Three workers working in a spinning mill went to the Ganesh idol immersion program at Ganapavaram village of Nadendla Mandal of Palnadu...
Narasaraopet: Three workers working in a spinning mill went to the Ganesh idol immersion program at Ganapavaram village of Nadendla Mandal of Palnadu district on Monday midnight. They went Missing in the canal. This information came to light on Tuesday morning.
After the immersion of Ganesh's idol in the irrigation tank, they went into the tank to take a bath and accidentally they fell into the tank and went missing. The police pressed swimmers to trace their bodies. They retrieved one body and searched for the bodies of the remaining two persons who went missing in the canal.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS