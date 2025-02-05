Live
Just In
Ticket, donor pass holders face tough time at Sun God temple
Srikakulam: People who purchased Rs 300, Rs 500 tickets and holding donor passes are facing trouble to have darshan of the deity at the Sun God...
Srikakulam: People who purchased Rs 300, Rs 500 tickets and holding donor passes are facing trouble to have darshan of the deity at the Sun God temple at Arasavalli on Tuesday on the occasion of Ratha Saptami festival.
Donor pass and ticketholders had to wait more time in the respective queue lines than the free darshan devotees which is a prime reason for their disappointment.
As per endowments norms, donor passes are provided to the persons who donated funds for the development of the temple.
Due to lack of proper planning, donors passes were allegedly misused and allotted to non-donors and others. In addition, lack of proper management of queue lines of the Rs 300, Rs 500 ticket holders were held up in the queue lines for more than four hours and they expressed ire at the officials at one stage.
The ticket holders complained about the same to Union minister for civil aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu, district collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and SP K V Maheswar Reddy.
The lack of effective management and crowd control led to heated exchanges between police and tickets purchasers and donor pass holders.