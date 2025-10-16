Tight vigil for PM’s Kurnool visit

Kurnool: With the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kurnool scheduled for October 16, Harish Kumar Gupta, Director General of Police, instructed all officials to remain alert and strictly adhere to the security plan. He emphasised seamless coordination among all departments to ensure that traffic flows smoothly and the public faces no inconvenience during the Prime Minister’s tour and public meeting.

Addressing a high-level review meeting on Wednesday at the Kurnool district police headquarters, the DGP, along with Additional DGP N. Madhusudhan Reddy, IG Srikant, DIGs Koya Praveen, Gopinath Jetty, Senthil Kumar, Satya Yesubabu, Fakkeerappa Kagginelli, and District SP Vikrant Patil, reviewed minute-to-minute details of the visit. SP Vikrant Patil presented the route map, convoy plan, venue arrangements, and Google Geo mapping. The DGP issued specific instructions to IPS officers on field duty to maintain high vigilance, ensure effective monitoring of lower-rank personnel, and prevent any untoward incidents.

DGP Gupta stressed that all departments must work in close coordination to make the Prime Minister’s visit smooth and incident-free. He directed officials to ensure proper traffic diversions, secure roadshows with barricades and rope parties, and maintain crowd control in galleries through sector in-charges. He instructed personnel to stay connected with the control room using earphones for real-time updates and to ensure clear roads for VVIP movement. He also emphasized the importance of emergency parking arrangements, deployment of plainclothes officers at the public meeting venue, and ensuring public convenience at all times.

Additional DGP Madhusudhan Reddy highlighted the need for adequate parking near Nannur toll gate and cautioned officials to prevent overcrowding at public galleries. He advised that buses and auto-rickshaws should not be allowed to halt on main roads, and all movement must be regulated efficiently. Senior IPS officers, SPs, Additional SPs, DSPs, trainee officers, and other police officials participated in the security review, reaffirming their commitment to ensuring a secure and well-coordinated visit.