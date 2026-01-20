Senior lensman Vidyasagar passes away

Senior photojournalist M Vidyasagar (63) passed away following a heart attack in the early hours of Monday. Family members rushed him to Mallareddy Hospital in Suraram around 5.30 am, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Vidyasagar is survived by two daughters and a son. He retired as a senior photojournalist from Namaste Telangana newspaper. During his long and distinguished career, he worked with several leading publications, including Ushodayam, The Indian Express, AP Times, Hindi Milap, and other newspapers.

Following the news of his demise, Telangana State Photojournalists Association president A Gangadhar and general secretary KN Hari visited his residence, paid floral tributes and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Leaders of the Telangana State Photojournalists Association, including K Anil Kumar, also expressed their deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Vidyasagar’s family members.